CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts rookies Mike Strachan and Kwity Paye produce in debut

By Brett Mock
Stampede Blue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts have spent the last four seasons overhauling an aging roster and changing schemes on both sides of the football. There have been some notable additions to the team in the draft, trades, and on the waiver wire. These moves have led the Colts down a path that has made it increasingly more difficult for rookies to make an early impact.

www.stampedeblue.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
Person
Carson Wentz
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
WANE-TV

With Colts’ Carson Wentz, risk vs. reward always a ‘balancing act’

INDIANAPOLIS – It took time for the franchise quarterback to realize punting wasn’t always a bad option. He spent his first several seasons coming to grips with that inner debate that rages inside every quarterback. During the first five seasons of Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame career, there were 138...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Pro Bowl#Indy
kion546.com

Wentz remains hopeful of making Colts debut as starter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz believes he will start Sunday’s season opener against Seattle. But he still faces some potential hurdles. First, he needs to prove his injured left foot can withstand the rigors of consecutive practices. Then, he must show coach Frank Reich he’s in sync with his teammates. And finally, he still needs the approval of team doctors. Wentz calls himself probable for this weekend.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Should We Expect From Michael Strachan in his Rookie Season?

The patented Chris Ballard "who?" pick in the 2021 NFL Draft came in the seventh round, as he selected wide receiver Michael Strachan out of Charleston University. While Strachan had a great pre-draft process, he was far from a household name come draft day. Standing at 6'5" and 228 pounds...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts: Kwity Paye should be a DROY favorite after strong preseason

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 30: Kwity Paye #51 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) While the Indianapolis Colts took some risks in the 2021 Draft, some of which look promising (Mike Strachan) and some of which don’t (Shawn Davis), the draft class will likely be considered a success if defensive end Kwity Paye ends up becoming the star pass rusher the team believes he can be.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts: Matt Eberflus’ comments on Kwity Paye will excite fans

Aug 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) battles for position against Detroit Lions offensive guard Tyrell Crosby (65) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. Some Indianapolis Colts fans are going to doubt the team’s selection of Kwity...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Indianapolis Colts: Why rookie edge rusher Kwity Paye could post big season

The Indianapolis Colts have had all kinds of roster attrition during the NFL preseason, starting with injuries to newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. While the Colts could be at more or less full strength heading into their opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, it seems that the defense may have to carry the load considering there could be continuity issues on offense early in the season.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Kwity Paye Faces Toughest Test Yet in Colts Season Opener Versus Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end Kwity Paye is the the largest human being I’ve ever seen. He’s not the tallest. But for how he is built, this dude is absolutely massive. His lower body looks like it could leg press a monster truck. The physical side of Paye has always...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Mike Strachan gets wholesome surprise from GMFB crew

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan earned himself a spot on the active roster with a strong showing during the preseason that included plenty of hype. A native of the Bahamas, Strachan got a wholesome surprise from the Good Morning Football crew, who partnered with Bahamasair to get plane tickets for Strachan’s parents to attend the Colts’ Week 4 road game against the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 X-factors for Colts: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Eric Fisher, Parris Campbell, Rock Ya-Sin

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts already know they’re going to need Carson Wentz to bounce back in a big way in his first season in Indianapolis. Barring injury, the Colts have a pretty good idea what they’re going to get from the core they’ve built. Jonathan Taylor’s a superstar in the making. Four out of five members of the offensive line have formed the foundation of the offense for three years now. DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore are stars.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Rams hotel screwup in Indy better be sneaky advantage

While everyone’s focused on the critical matchup of Aaron Donald vs. Quenton Nelson, we’ve got our eyes on Los Angeles Rams vs. Uncomfortable Beds. Because, you see, not everything the Rams’ traveling secretary planned was perfectly executed this week, and it turns out LA might be thrown off its game before Sunday gets underway.
NFL
SportsGrid

Eric Fisher Expected to Make Colts Debut in Week 2

One of the Indianapolis Colts’ prized offseason acquisitions is poised to make his debut with the team in Week 2. Zak Keefer tweeted, “there’s a good chance” Eric Fisher can start for the Colts against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. https://twitter.com/zkeefer/status/1437540894148907014. Fisher joined the Colts on a one-year $8.38...
NFL
Greensburg Daily News

Colts Notebook: Paye prepared for NFL debut

INDIANAPOLIS — Kwity Paye is an avid student. The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie pass rusher is constantly looking to add to his arsenal. Every rep is a chance to learn something, and each piece of new information is quickly stored in his mind for future reference. It’s one of the things...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Week 1: Colts Offense by the Numbers

Each week during the season, I will be walking through the data from the previous Colts game analyzing the numbers to form a sort of “what happened” narrative as well as comparing the Colts against all other teams in the league. For a glossary of the stats listed, reference Season Stats. Thanks to Pro Football Reference, NFL.com, Football Outsiders, and the nflFastR project for being awesome sources of weekly data.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy