LocalPaper Launches First Fine Art Investment Offering of Its Kind, Granting Investors Exposure to Untapped Blue-Chip Art Market; Closes Oversubscribed with $4.4M

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offering garnered a fast and strong response from investors, oversubscribing the fund in less than two weeks. LocalPaper, whose alternative investment platform offers pre-funded, institutional-quality investments to accredited investors, recently launched a new fine art investment opportunity. Created in partnership with Lio Malca, a renowned art collector and dealer based out of New York City, the offering provides investors a new way to diversify their portfolios; Malca personally sourced the artworks and LocalPaper’s principals pre-vetted and invested alongside investors. The offering included artwork by renowned artists, ​​Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, George Condo, Kenny Scharf and a selection of emerging artists.

#Fine Art#Art World#Chip Art#Contemporary Art
