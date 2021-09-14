TRYON – Vernon L. Dusenbury, Jr., 71, of Tryon, passed away, Saturday morning, September 11, 2021, at Upstate Community Hospice House. He was born June 23, 1950, in Marion, SC to the late Vernon and Ethel Dusenbury. In 1963, he moved to Tryon, NC from the SC low country when his father, Vernon Sr. was hired as the Tryon City Schools Superintendent. In 1968, he graduated from Tryon High School where he was Quarterback of the football team, earning All-Conference, All-Scholastic and MVP.