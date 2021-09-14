CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Continuing Medical Education conference for physicians and executive leaders set for October

 6 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Lumina Leadership Institute (LLI) and Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association’s (IPMA) Ascent Physician Leadership are collaborating to host “Leading for Results: Building a Collaborative Leadership Model,” a virtual Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference for physician and executive leaders on Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.

