No Watch Party For Gov. Gavin Newsom

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter wondering where Governor Newsom would be on election night, we've been told he will not be hosting a watch party. Steve Large reports.

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 126

Daniel Miller
6d ago

Good Bye Newsom!Thanks for keeping your company's open during the shutdowns and dining unmasked while other business have gone bankrupt! Where do your kids go to school? Private school!

Reply(11)
39
Dale Davis
6d ago

Yesterday was the biggest reason he has to go. He tried his best to act tough, but he sounded like his Uncle Joe. Go have a maskless BBQ, and Ice Cream, looser!

Reply(2)
25
Boots2aT
6d ago

Tonight will be better than any Superbowl. I cant wait to hear Newsom is out. Send him to his aunt Nancy Pelosi.

Reply(10)
52
