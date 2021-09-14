No Watch Party For Gov. Gavin Newsom
After wondering where Governor Newsom would be on election night, we've been told he will not be hosting a watch party. Steve Large reports.sacramento.cbslocal.com
After wondering where Governor Newsom would be on election night, we've been told he will not be hosting a watch party. Steve Large reports.sacramento.cbslocal.com
Good Bye Newsom!Thanks for keeping your company's open during the shutdowns and dining unmasked while other business have gone bankrupt! Where do your kids go to school? Private school!
Yesterday was the biggest reason he has to go. He tried his best to act tough, but he sounded like his Uncle Joe. Go have a maskless BBQ, and Ice Cream, looser!
Tonight will be better than any Superbowl. I cant wait to hear Newsom is out. Send him to his aunt Nancy Pelosi.
Comments / 126