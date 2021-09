ENHYPEN’s Jake says he has recovered from COVID-19! Last week, ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB announced that six of the group’s members—Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-ki—tested positive for COVID-19 while in preemptive self-quarantine. After coming into close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the entire group went into self-isolation as a precautionary measure, and during their self-quarantine, Jake began exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Shortly afterwards, the other five members followed suit and began exhibiting similar symptoms, and after undergoing PCR testing, all six idols tested positive for COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO