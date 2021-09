Tesla’s autopilot won’t ever drink and drive, which makes it objectively better than humans in some respects. But is it actually safe?. The EV manufacturer claims that their autopilot technology is saving lives, and there have been some reported incidents that validate their claims. However, at the same time, there have also been a variety of different kinds of autopilot road accidents, some of which were caused by errors with autopilot systems.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO