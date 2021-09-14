CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Las Animas County through 645 PM MDT At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Hoehne, or 9 miles east of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trinchera and Branson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

