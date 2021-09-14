CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood poll worker relieved of duties for wearing 'Trump 2020' gear

By KJ Hiramoto
foxla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A West Hollywood poll worker who went viral for wearing "Trump 2020" gear has been relieved of his duties. A Twitter user, @Frank_K_Santoyo, shared a photo on social media showing a man clearly showing support for Former President Donald Trump by wearing a "Trump 2020 hat" and a red t-shirt saying "Where's Hunter? Trump 2020." The man was also seen operating the poll center's tablet, later confirmed by Los Angeles County on social media that he was an election worker.

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Elections
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
City
West Hollywood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy