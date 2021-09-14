West Hollywood poll worker relieved of duties for wearing 'Trump 2020' gear
LOS ANGELES - A West Hollywood poll worker who went viral for wearing "Trump 2020" gear has been relieved of his duties. A Twitter user, @Frank_K_Santoyo, shared a photo on social media showing a man clearly showing support for Former President Donald Trump by wearing a "Trump 2020 hat" and a red t-shirt saying "Where's Hunter? Trump 2020." The man was also seen operating the poll center's tablet, later confirmed by Los Angeles County on social media that he was an election worker.www.foxla.com
