Hudson Valley College Earns Major U.S. News & Word Report Recognition
A 2020 evaluation by The U.S. News & World Report of 1,582 colleges and universities has one Hudson Valley college receiving quite a few highly regarded rankings. In the 2022 edition of the U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings, SUNY New Paltz moved into the number 6 ranking among all public universities in the North region. In addition to that ranking, New Paltz was named in 11 other specialized lists, including a 14 spot jump among all public and private non-doctoral colleges in the Northeast region.wrrv.com
