Gameday preview: Minnesota United at Sporting KC

By Joel Rippel
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:30 p.m. at Sporting Kansas City • BSN Plus, 1500-AM Loons update: Coming off a 1-0 loss at Western Conference-leading Seattle on Saturday, the Loons take on the second-place team in the conference. ... It is the second meeting of the season. The teams played to a 0-0 draw at Allianz Field on Aug. 21. ... The Loons (8-7-7) are in sixth place in the Western Conference with 31 points. ... MF Ozzie Alonso and D Chase Gasper will not play due to yellow card accumulation. ...The teams will meet again on Oct. 31 at Allianz Field.

