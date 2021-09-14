Gameday preview: Minnesota United at Sporting KC

Jose Mauri didn't exactly have ample time to adapt before getting thrust into his first MLS action. With his team shorthanded, the recently-signed Sporting Kansas City midfielder was forced into starting duties and played 68 minutes in his new team's match against LAFC last Friday, getting his first taste of the league since arriving from Argentina. The match itself became one that was impossible to glean much from, as a 58th-minute red card to Roger Espinoza put Sporting down to 10 men in what eventually devolved into a 4-0 defeat.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO