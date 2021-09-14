CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solid White Buck From Calhoun County

By John Trussell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, Tara Jackson went fishing at a Calhoun County pond and saw something that she had never seen before. As a buck ran across a field, she said to her boyfriend Bryan Spivey, “Oh my goodness, that’s a totally white deer!”. They were both amazed and hoped the...

Joe Dodson
6d ago

I've been hunting over 50 years. have saw 3 albino deer. so has several of my friends. never once did it inter our minds. to kill them. that's not a trophy. it's nothing to brag about. and if karma has anything to say about it. they will never harvest another deer ever. some things shouldn't have to be explained. they just are. leave them alone.

Lauren J
5d ago

the poor beautiful creature. when will they find these animals to be against the law to destroy. it's really not called sportsmanship when you are the one with the gun or the bow .while the deer just stands there staring at you with pleading and frightened eyes. more like coward sportsmanship.

Jennifer Harley
6d ago

they should NEVER be allowed to hunt again... those are NOT the shots to take...bad omen to kill such a beautiful creature... sacred animals... glad you made yourselves recognizable....may not want to run into a REAL hunter next time you are in the woods

