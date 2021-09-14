Solid White Buck From Calhoun County

Before Alabama became a state in 1819, it was part of the Mississippi Territory. The land was populated primarily by Native American tribes including the Cherokee, Creek, and Choctaw among others. By 1812, the United States was on the verge of war again with Britain, less than thirty years from the end of the American Revolution. At the same time the U.S. Government was facing dissatisfied and even hostile natives on the borders. The War of 1812, or the 2nd War of Independence, was fought simultaneously with the Creek War and numerous battles were on land that eventually became part of the State of Alabama. The United States was still a young country and ill-prepared to fight a war on its homeland in 1812 let alone against a power of Great Britain’s stature. Most of the men fighting in the wars were militia members called up from each state.

