Glenwood Caverns reopens following Haunted Mine Drop incident

By Rich Allen
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the death of a 6-year-old girl on one of its rides, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park reopened on Saturday to the open public. The park remained open until Tuesday, when the park began its scheduled weekly closures as fall approaches. The Haunted Mine Drop ride, from which Wongel Estifanos fell on the evening of Sept. 5., remains closed for the foreseeable future.

www.postindependent.com

