Glenwood Caverns reopens following Haunted Mine Drop incident

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has been identified as Wongel Estifanos. She died on Sunday. Wongel Estifanos (credit: GoFundMe) The child was vacationing with her parents from Colorado Springs when she died on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop, a ride that plunges around 110-feet at 96 feet per second down a 120-foot mine shaft. (credit: CBS) On a GoFundMe page Estifanos is described as a “caring and cheerful girl” who loved Jesus. The young girl was a student Stetson Elementary School, part of District 49 in Colorado Springs. On Wednesday the school said counselors were on hand to support students and staff and said in a statement “We share the family’s grief as they experience an unimaginable loss.” Investigators are still working to determine what led to Estifanos’s death. (credit: CBS) According to initial calls to calls to police from dispatch Sunday evening, the girl fell 110 feet while the ride was operational. In order to ride the Mine Drop, guests must be at least 46 inches tall. Wongel Estifanos (credit: GoFundMe) The ride was built in 2017, and according to the state’s website, all amusement parks are required to undergo annual third-party inspections.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO