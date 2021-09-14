CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Park, IL

‘Kicking Ass in a Corset’: new/old take on leadership

By Andrea Kayne
oakpark.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy book, Kicking Ass in a Corset: Jane Austen’s 6 Principles for Leading and Living from the Inside Out, comes out from Iowa Press this month. In it, I share the six core virtues of novelist Jane Austen’s heroines — confidence, pragmatism, diligence, integrity, playfulness and humility — and show how they form the basis of Internally Referenced Leadership. Taken together, these principles help women tap into a deep well-spring of personal strength and internal locus of control that is always available to them.

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Oak Park, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Caroline Myss

Comments / 0

Community Policy