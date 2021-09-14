‘Kicking Ass in a Corset’: new/old take on leadership

My book, Kicking Ass in a Corset: Jane Austen’s 6 Principles for Leading and Living from the Inside Out, comes out from Iowa Press this month. In it, I share the six core virtues of novelist Jane Austen’s heroines — confidence, pragmatism, diligence, integrity, playfulness and humility — and show how they form the basis of Internally Referenced Leadership. Taken together, these principles help women tap into a deep well-spring of personal strength and internal locus of control that is always available to them.