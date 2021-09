Week 3 of the high school football season will proceed this weekend with some continued scheduling chaos due to COVID-19 cases around the state. The latest game in the region to be shelved is a battle of 1-1 Class C North teams scheduled for Friday night that would have sent Old Town to Medomak Valley of Waldoboro. Old Town school officials announced Wednesday that the high school would pivot to remote learning for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases, and Old Town athletic administrator Jeremy Bousquet said the school’s football and boys soccer programs now are on break until Sept. 25.

