NBA players not required to get COVID-19 vaccine: report

© Getty Images

The National Basketball Association will not require its players to be vaccinated, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.

Sources told ESPN that the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are continuing negotiations on COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The proposed protocols include having unvaccinated players' lockers far away from their vaccinated teammates and players having to eat and travel in different sections.

The Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors players will be required to get vaccinated due to new laws in their respective states, according to ESPN.

A league memo in August shared that all team personnel, including coaches, social media producers and front office members, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

The league also reached an agreement with its National Basketball Referee Association on mandatory vaccine requirements.

President Biden announced Thursday that all private employers with 100 or more employees will be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccine and daily testing, requiring vaccines for federal workers and contractors as well.

Eighty-five percent of league players are vaccinated against the virus, ESPN reported.

The Hill has reached out to the NBA and the NBPA for comment.