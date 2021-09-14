CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA advisers set to make decision on Pfizer vaccine booster shot this Friday

By Mary Green
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden said last week that the country has purchased enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to make booster shots available for Americans soon. But there are still questions about when and for whom these booster shots will be approved for use. Those answers should...

