Astros starter Odorizzi to 10-day IL after covering first

Mark Berman reports the Houston Astros have placed starting pitch Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL due to a foot injury. Odorizzi left his start Monday after pitching 1.1 innings, suffering the injury after covering first base. In his first season with the Astros, Odorizzi has made 21 starts, posting a 6-7 record with a 21% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP. He recorded a no-decision in his last start, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, throwing 66 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three batters.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO