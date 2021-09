"The First Wives Club" became a surprise box office hit when it landed in theaters in 1996, grossing more than $180 million at the box office and revitalizing the careers of lead stars Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler. Despite mixed reviews at the time, it became the biggest success of all three stars' careers that decade and built a loyal following that can still recite Lesley Gore's classic tune "You Don't Own Me" to this day. The comedy also spawned both a stage musical and a television series. To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary on Sept. 20, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we look back at the cast then and now to see how they've changed over the years…

