Trees Take the Stage: Greywater Showcase 2021

Water Wise Davis, a working group of Cool Davis, and Tree Davis, a Cool Davis partner, hosted a 5th annual Greywater Showcase online via Zoom on Thursday, July 29, 2021. This year’s showcase focused on trees with special guest speaker Don Shor, owner of Redwood Barn Nursery, and host Larry Guenther, both Tree Davis board members. Leslie Crenna of EcoAssistant presented on the basics on greywater as usual but this year added new slides telling the story of a new innovative first story slab shower system, and how she and Don Shor had been learning from each other about how best to meet tree watering needs with greywater. The program ended with a Laundry to Landscape parts kit giveaway.