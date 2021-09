Here’s what fans need to know as they prepare to attend the “Monday Night Football” game at Allegiant Stadium between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens:. There are more than 35,000 parking spots within a mile of the stadium. Fans can choose to drive and park at one of the several Raiders-controlled lots, both around the stadium and offsite. Those lots allow a Raider Nation staple, tailgating. So if fans want to partake in the festivities, they should arrive early. Parking lots under the Raiders’ control open at 1 p.m. Spots can be purchased in advance via the SpotHero app.

13 DAYS AGO