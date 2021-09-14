CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 hospitalizations, staffing issues force Providence to pause all non-emergency surgeries

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash.– If you had any kind of non-emergency surgery or procedure scheduled at Providence, it’s going to have to wait. The health care provider said on Tuesday it was pausing all non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Holy Family Hospital starting Sept. 15. That includes outpatient procedures and surgeries in the Doctor’s Building on the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center campus.

