Mike Zimmer Remains Optimistic Despite Loss to Bengals - Should Fans Be Too?

By wludford
Daily Norseman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings opened the season with a lot of mistakes that resulted in a disappointing loss to a Bengals team the Vikings coulda, shoulda beat on Sunday- comfortably really- but didn’t. It was the first real view we’ve had into where this Vikings team stands relative to a range of expectations for the season, and by not getting a win they fell short of those expectations. The rash of penalties, predominately on offense, was unexpected and defensively they fell short in some key areas too. So now what? Should we be lowering expectations after that performance? Or is it one of those games that good teams have every year when they simply don’t play well, but proves to be more of an outlier than the norm for the season?

Mike Zimmer
