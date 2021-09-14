CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego woman recognized for inspiring neighbors to pedal through pandemic

By Virginia Cha
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Meghan Craig is not letting Down syndrome get in the way of leading a group on an adventure. On a beautiful day in her Clairemont neighborhood, she rings her bicycle bell to start another exuberant excursion with the group known as the "COVID Cruisers." No matter what kind of wheels they are using, Meghan makes sure neighbors young and older, on two legs and four, don't miss this daily ride.

