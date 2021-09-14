MET Gala 2021: Lewis Hamilton Gave Black Emerging Designers A Seat At The Table

Last night, on the heels of New York Fashion Week, the Met gala finally took place after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It may not have been the first Monday in May, but it was still the biggest night of the year for the fashion industry, and a particularly special occasion for fashion designer Thom Browne. The American-born designer launched his eponymous brand in 2001, and has attended the Met gala numerous times with his partner of a decade, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s curator Andrew Bolton, but this time around, Browne purchased his own table at the event, filling it with some of the biggest names to grace the red carpet and forming a unique pack of stars that perfectly represented the theme of the night, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

