I dug inside Google Chrome’s source code again, and this is what I found. The first thing you’re probably wondering after reading the article title is, “What is Media History?” Indeed, there is no such feature when looking externally at Google Chrome. However, this is just the name of a database that is stored in Chrome’s local storage. This database stores a history of URLs on which you played an audio or video stream on, hence the name “Media”.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO