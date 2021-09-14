Operation Allies Welcome launches website to support Afghan refugees, inform Americans
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Operation Allies Welcome launched a website today, providing resources for refugees and the Americans looking to help them. Welcome.US, a one-stop-shop style website, provides information and volunteer opportunities for the community, and resources for refugees. It also offers answers to frequently asked questions about the refugee’s vetting and resettlement processes.www.news8000.com
