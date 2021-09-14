CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia Bryant Makes 2021 MET Gala Debut In 60s Inspired Couture Dress

By Mikeisha Vaughn
BET
BET
 6 days ago
Natalia Bryant is coming into her own and telling her story her way. In July, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant sat down with Teen Vogue for her first significant profile, which came to life with a beautiful accompanying photoshoot. The story focused on the 18-year-old opening up and going beyond standing alongside her family, but for the first time being seen and heard through her own lens.

