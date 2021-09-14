CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Lab testing haptics device in prosthetic hands to help users with grip

By Chloe Nordquist
San Diego Channel
 6 days ago

In a room inside Dankmeyer Prosthetics and Orthotics, employees are making and modifying prosthetic limbs for those who need them. “We’re the interface between the patient and getting their device managed. And we do mostly custom work,” Mark Hopkins, co-owner of Dankmeyer Prosthetics and Orthotics, said. “Everything we do is a compromise, and we know that. And just to be simplistic about it we’re always looking to build a better mousetrap.”

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ubergizmo

Eighth Grader Builds His Friend A Robotic Prosthetic Hand

Due to accidents or birth defects, not all of us are lucky enough to have full use of all our limbs and digits. Then there is also the issue with prosthetics, where the more advanced models that offer up a wider range of motion might be too expensive for some to afford. However, maybe all we need is just a really good friend.
ENGINEERING
inputmag.com

This intrepid 14-year-old made a prosthetic hand for a friend

Ewan Kirby, a South Jersey teenager who is missing most of the fingers on his left hand, lacks the basic functionality we usually take for granted. His friend, Sammy Salvano, another 14-year-old from the same neighborhood, spent the summer trying to engineer something to help: a prosthetic hand with the ability to open and close.
ADVOCACY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brown
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haptics#Prosthetic Hands#Robotics#Johns Hopkins University
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
SCIENCE
MedCity News

Integrating more medical devices will help patients and providers

Many patients in critical care at hospitals are hooked up to monitors or ventilators that automatically collect a continuous stream of data. Data from these integrated medical devices are pulled into a platform that gives doctors, nurses and care teams insights for making decisions about their patients, automates their documentation, and manages device alarms, among other things.
HEALTH
healthdigest.com

The One Body Part That Ages Faster Than Everywhere Else

While aging is a part of life, it can be a huge stress factor for many people. There's a whole industry that sells creams and surgeries to help you look younger, but your body is continuously aging. But all of your body doesn't age at the same time. Some parts are older than others. You are probably familiar with the ones you can see.
EINSTEIN
MedicalXpress

Thai device tests for coronavirus in armpit sweat

For Bangkok market sellers, the armpit sweat soaking their T-shirts during the humid monsoon season may contain subtle signs of coronavirus infection, local scientists have said. Thai researchers are developing a sweat-based mobile virus detector, and road-tested it on shopkeepers at a Bangkok food market this week. "From the samples,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRepublic

IonQ and University of Maryland plan Q-Lab for hands-on quantum computing research

UMD makes a $20 million investment in a lab that will include trapped-ion hardware and access to IonQ's scientists and engineers. IonQ is honoring its research roots by establishing a new quantum computing lab at the University of Maryland, College Park. National Quantum Lab at Maryland (Q-Lab) will be the first facility in the U.S. where scientists will have hands-on access to a commercial-grade quantum computer, according to the university. The university is making a $20 million investment to open the lab.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
californianewswire.com

Logistical Labs Launches Updated User Interface for LoadDex Product

CHICAGO, Ill., Sep 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy