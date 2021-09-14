News From Pigeon + Friends: New Cellar Sale

Have you heard the news? Our very own Andy Fortgang is opening a wine shop later this year. Thanks to Eater PDX for sharing the news. Flor Wines is a retail wine shop, opening in early November 2021 from partners Andy and Sergio Licea (former wine director of Little Bird Bistro). At Flor, you can enjoy a taste of wine and conversation while you shop. The idea of Flor was born out of the pandemic, after we launched Le Pigeon cellar sales and enjoyed matching people with the perfect wine for home. Flor will have a robust e-commerce presence and can ship wines nationwide. After opening, the shop will offer classes and special events. Flor will be located at 825 NW Glisan.