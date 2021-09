When Season 3 of The Mandalorian was officially confirmed by Disney last December, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that fans could expect the adventure to be unveiled by the end of this year, though a potential production report about the new series of episodes might mean fans won't be witnessing it until the end of next year. It's entirely possible that Disney aimed to deliver audiences Season 3 this December but faced a number of delays and complications due to the pandemic, but given that there have been no production updates and with is already being September, it seems highly doubtful that we'll see new episodes of the series in just a few months.

