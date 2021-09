For years, Bob Enyart used his conservative media platform in Denver to mock those who died of AIDS by name or call for women who receive abortions to face the death penalty. Recently, the radio talk-show host - who had successfully sued the state over mask mandates and capacity limits in Colorado churches last year - joined a chorus of conservative voices who have bashed the coronavirus vaccine and vowed to stay unvaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO