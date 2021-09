Apple announced the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max in 2019 but they're still worth considering in 2021. The iPhone 11 phones have wonderful cameras, a blazing fast processor and excellent build quality. If you don't need 5G, you can probably pass on the newer iPhone 12 series. You can save some serious money, too. Apple sells the iPhone 11 for $599 which is $130 less than the iPhone 12. Apple doesn't sell the iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max but many carriers and retailers still do. And before the impending release of the heavily rumored iPhone 13, let's revisit the main differences among the iPhone 11 lineup.

