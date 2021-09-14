CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Woolly mammoth resurrection? Scientists say it's in process

By Julia Musto
fox4news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new biotechnology company is aiming to genetically resurrect the woolly mammoth by 2027. Colossal, which launched on Monday, has received $15 million in initial funding for the project. On its website, the company discussed the issue of extinction and its goal to "develop a de-extinction library of animals as...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

DNA From Modern Human Buried 7,000 Years Ago Shows Previously Unknown Ancient Human Relations

International research team isolates DNA from modern human buried 7,000 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The international study was accomplished through close collaboration with several researchers and institutions from Indonesia. It was headed by Professor Johannes Krause of the Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and the Science of Human History in Jena, Professor Cosimo Posth of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and Professor Adam Brumm of Griffith University, Australia. The study has been published in the latest edition of Nature.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Engineering#Woolly Mammoth#Biodiversity#Dna#Siberian#Crispr Cas9 Complex#Rna#Cas9#Asian#Church#Harvard Medical School#Cnet#The New York Times#Climate Capital#National Geographic
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Winter: Ever-Present Threat of Catastrophic Supervolcano Eruptions Revealed

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Oregonian

Scientists discover talking duck: ‘You bloody fool!’

A talking duck?! No quacks here. According to Reuters, an Australian musk duck named Ripper, raised by humans in a bird park, was seriously recorded mimicking the phrase “You bloody fool!”. A dutch scientist reportedly found the recordings of the duck talking. Carel Ten Cate, a scientist at Leiden University,...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Mass Extinction Events Can Turn Freshwater Into Toxic Soup, And It's Already Happening

Apart from the global catastrophe that killed off most of the dinosaurs, some experts think almost all the mass extinctions in Earth's history were followed by a proliferation of microbes in rivers and lakes. After the Permian extinction event 252 million years ago – the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history – there appears to have been a burst in bacterial and algal blooms, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. According to the geologic record in Australia, the damaging impacts of climate change and climate-driven deforestation during the Permian extinction event most likely caused a toxic soup to sprout in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Middletown Press

This New Company Says It's Bringing Back the Woolly Mammoth, As A Way to Fight Climate Change

The woolly mammoth was last seen roughly 10,000 years ago, during the Ice Age. Can bringing it back help cool our warming planet now?. That’s the bold idea put forward by Colossal, a bioscience and genetics engineering company that launches today — and is backed by Harvard University and some of the world’s most forward-thinking scientists.
knba.org

A mammoth’s life: A new study examines life of woolly mammoth that lived 17,000 years ago

A new University of Alaska Fairbanks study featured on the cover of the journal Science explores the life story of a woolly mammoth that lived 17,000 years ago. Thousands of years ago a woolly mammoth researchers dubbed Kik lumbered across what is now the state of Alaska. There were times when he stayed in one area, likely in a group with other mammoths. At one point Kik took off on a long trip, covering great distances of icy landscape. Researchers think that means he left his mother’s herd and struck out on his own. At 28-years-old Kik died above the Arctic Circle--likely of starvation. Lead researcher Mat Wooller said in the lab.
WILDLIFE
959theriver.com

Woolly Mammoths Making A Comeback?

When Woolly Mammoths roamed the earth the world was a much different place. Ice Age and frozen tundra were the order of the day. Now I think most of us have seen Jurassic Park and the dinosaurs that were brought back with DNA from a past life. Well that may be happening with the Woolly Mammoth. Woolly mammoths were champion walkers. In the space of his lifetime, one single mammoth who trundled through the ancient Arctic traveled so persistently that his accumulated mileage would have been enough to circumnavigate the planet—twice. The clues come from geochemical isotopes locked inside the Ice Age beast’s tusk, a toothy time capsule that acts like an ancient mammoth tracker. The resurrection of these giant beasts is in part fantasy yet reality. A company, Colossal, believes that resurrecting the mammoth could plug a hole in the ecosystem left by their decline about 10,000 years ago. Mammoths once scraped away layers of snow so that cold air could reach the soil and maintain the permafrost. After they disappeared, the accumulated snow, with its insulating properties, meant the permafrost began to warm, releasing greenhouse gases. A stretch, but hey whatever works on slowing the global warming. For more on the Woolly Mammoths return, read below.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

Genetic Modification Aims to Bring Back Woolly Mammoths

Widespread human hunting, as well as a warming climate, led to the extinction of woolly mammoths about 10,000 years ago. Thanks to a startup called Colossal, scientists will be using a revolutionary gene-editing technology named CRISPR in an attempt to bring back woolly mammoths, according to CNET.com. The plan is...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Welcome to the world’s most significant rewilding project, which could see the return of the woolly mammoth

In the isolated wastes of northeastern Siberia can be witnessed not only the terrifying, deadly reality of climate change, with all its natural force, but also a solution so novel that it delves into the ancient history of this planet before the advent of civilised man.This is a project that, one day, may see woolly mammoths once again roam the far north as part of an effort to help combat the most modern of all challenges.The remote location where scientists are working on this most unlikely of solutions is on the bank of the Kolyma River, just outside the small...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
Austin American-Statesman

Could Austin entrepreneur's company help bring back the woolly mammoth?

Bringing the woolly mammoth back from extinction might sound like a plot straight out of "Jurassic Park" science fiction — but a group of scientists say they could be just a few years from making it a reality, and that technology developed in Austin could play a crucial role. Austin-based...
AUSTIN, TX
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy