Columbia, MO

Couple gives $450,000 to MU to support student success and entrepreneurship

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A $450,000 gift to the University of Missouri from Robert and Shelly Griggs will establish the Robert and Shelly Griggs Family Innovators Nexus. The nexus will help student entrepreneurs with a wide range of resources to ensure their businesses succeed.

“The Robert and Shelly Griggs Family Innovators Nexus is where students can turn their business aspirations into reality,” said Mun Choi, University of Missouri president. “Through their financial support and mentorship, the Griggs family is building the next generation of entrepreneurs right here at Mizzou.”

The Griggs and their sons have committed a combined $1.16 million to the university in cash and planned gifts to promote student success, primarily by supporting entrepreneurship and athletics.

“Mizzou changed the trajectory of my life and allowed me to see the world differently,” Robert Griggs said. “It’s important to me and my family that we give back and share our blessings. It doesn’t get much better than supporting entrepreneurship at my alma mater.”

The post Couple gives $450,000 to MU to support student success and entrepreneurship appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

