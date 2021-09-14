CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso ties Tuesday’s record high temp at 98 degrees

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso tied the record high for Tuesday's date, the National Weather Service said late in the afternoon.

Under sunny skies, the official weather recording station at El Paso International Airport indicated that the high temperature reached 98 degrees.

That reading taken at 3:42 p.m. tied the Sept. 14th record, which was set in 1918 and then tied for a first time in 1998.

Not only was it hot, it was also hazy with an Air Quality Alert in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those with respiratory issues were advised to limit outdoor activities.

Temperatures were forecast by the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather Team to remain hot through the weekend.

