San Antonio, TX

TikTok Is Debating About This Whataburger Line During A Tropical Storm

By Ralph Schwartz
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
On the night of September 13, as a Category 1 hurricane was barreling toward Houston, was the Whataburger in nearby Deer Park, Texas a beacon of light and comfort — and, most importantly, hamburgers — in a storm? Or was the chain based in San Antonio, Texas unnecessarily risking employees' safety by staying open even as a hurricane called Nicholas (which would get downgraded to a tropical storm) approached?

