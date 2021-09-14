The East Coast Cannabis Scene: 7 Cities/ 7 States / 7th Month of the Year- Highlighting People and Businesses in Cannabis
The east coast cannabis scene is blossoming thanks to legalization and decriminalization in just about every state on that coast. Most of us know the west coast to be the birthplace for cannabis culture, and for great reason- because it is. See, in the 70’s, the 1st wave of what Street Roots referred to as “counter-culture types”, swarmed to portions of Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity counties in Northern California, the Emerald Triangle. They grew their own vegetables and cannabis.www.vegascannabismag.com
Comments / 0