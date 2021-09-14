CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kirby Smart provides update on trio of Georgia WRs, including Arian Smith and Arik Gilbert

By Sydney Hunte
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia can ill afford any more injuries to its pass-catching corps. Already without Arik Gilbert, Darnell Washington, and Dominick Blaylock, and with Kearis Jackson working his way back to full strength, the last thing the Bulldogs needed to see against UAB on Saturday was Arian Smith, who had a 61-yard touchdown catch, leaving the field in the 3rd quarter. That’s after a knee injury limited his availability in 2020.

