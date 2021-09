The Summit School District Board of Education has four seats up for election in November, and residents will find nine candidates on the ballot. Of the four open seats in the upcoming election, three positions are for four-year terms and one is for a two-year term. Candidates Toby Babich, Chris Guarino, Johanna Kugler, Kim Langley, Manuela Michaels, Pat Moser and Lisa Webster are all running for four-year terms, while Kate Hudnut and Danielle Surette are running for a two-year term.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO