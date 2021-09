A cargo ship marooned off the Georgia coast since 2019 has leaked a “significant amount” of oil onto nearby beaches.The Golden Ray ran aground and capsized near the port of Savannah in September 2019 laden with oil and with 4,200 vehicles aboard.Efforts to salvage the wreckage by cutting it into eight sections and removing it piece by piece had been underway.But as operation teams tried to shift the sixth piece this week, oil began washing up on the shore of popular nearby tourist beaches including St. Simons and Jekyll Island.On Wednesday, oil continued to gush into the water...

