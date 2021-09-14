'I take full responsibility': Mizzou DC Steve Wilks responds to Tigers' defensive showing vs. Kentucky
Missouri welcomes Southeast Missouri State to Faurot Field on Saturday as the Tigers look to bounce back from a 35-28 loss to Kentucky in Lexington on Sept. 11. That was a game where Mizzou allowed 519 yards of total offense, including 340 yards on the ground. And that caused plenty of frustration among Tigers fans, specifically toward the direction of 1st-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
