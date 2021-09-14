CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 4 to 7 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

Freeze Warning issued for South Lincoln County, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Star Valley and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the lower elevations of Lincoln County, where a hard freeze is likely.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 22:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Iosco; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swim conditions will be dangerous, with high waves and strong currents especially on the south side of south piers tonight. Winds will shift to the north on Tuesday and continue into Thursday with high waves and dangerous currents on the north side of north piers.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Henderson, northern Warren, southeastern Mercer, northeastern Des Moines and southeastern Louisa Counties through 945 PM CDT At 859 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oquawka, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rozetta around 905 PM CDT. Little York and Seaton around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Monmouth, Burgess, Lake Warren and North Henderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Freeze Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s possible. Coldest temperatures are expected in the center of the valley. * WHERE...San Luis Valley below 8500 feet. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm extended from Chicopee to Weir, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Frontenac Cherokee... Weir Scammon... Chicopee Roseland... Opolis Carona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Reagan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reagan County through 930 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Big Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Lake and Reagan County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTY At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Belle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Lewis County, including the following locations Monticello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wellington, Greenacres, Haverhill, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Belvedere Estates, Florida Gardens, Lake Worth Corridor, Aberdeen Golf Course and Aberdeen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper; Pettis; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND WESTERN COOPER COUNTIES At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Grove, or 13 miles west of Boonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pilot Grove, Nelson, Blackwater, Arrow Rock and Clifton City. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 79 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Red Flag Warning issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Conditions no longer meet Red Flag Warning criteria and are expected to remain below criteria. Low humidities and dry fuels will continue, therefore caution is still advised.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona, Leeward Haleakala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 15:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; Olomana; South Big Island; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity will cause elevated fire danger through Tuesday. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD AREAS OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND THE BIG ISLAND * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui,Lanai and the Big Island. * WIND...East to northeast trade winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette County through 1000 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mineral Point to near Scales Mound. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Darlington, Shullsburg, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, South Wayne, Fayette, Lamont, Gratiot, Yellowstone Lake St Park, Calamine and Woodford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Lee County through 1045 PM CDT At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morrison to Tampico to near Kewanee. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dixon, Amboy, Woodhaven Lakes, Nelson, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Lee Center and Nachusa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEE COUNTY, IL

