Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 4 to 7 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0