Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.

