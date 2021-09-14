Police Log: 9-15-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Ashley Cook , 26, of 43 Melvin Ave., was arrested and charged with assault and battery and on a warrant for marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 9:44 p.m. Monday.

Jose Lantigua Rosario , of 93 Liberty St., was arrested on a warrant and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of property damage and no inspection/sticker at 10:49 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:56 p.m. Monday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway; at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday at Boston Street and Geneva Avenue; at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at 40 Franklin St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at Curwin Circle and Holyoke Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 8:46 p.m. Monday at 43 Melvin Ave.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at 257 Chatham St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:03 p.m. Monday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at 7 Albany St.

LYNNFIELD

Arrests

Emanuel Rodriguez-Shonyo , 30, of Peabody, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny from a person, assault to rob, assault to murder, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury on Tuesday.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 7:38 p.m. Friday at Kelly Nissan at 275 N Broadway. A carjacking was reported.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. Friday on Longview Drive; at 1:09 p.m. Saturday at Commercial Street and Atlantic Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:58 p.m. Saturday on Ruby Avenue; at 5:29 p.m. Monday on Western Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 4:52 p.m. Monday on Lafayette Street.

Complaints

A report of kids digging up property at 5:02 p.m. Friday at Green Street Woods.

A report of unemployment fraud at 5:17 p.m. Friday on Riverside Drive.

At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone was pelting an Amazon truck with oranges on Seaview Avenue.

At 7:04 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported kids were throwing things at cars at Central Street and Atlantic Avenue.

PEABODY



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:07 p.m. Monday at Budget Pools at 150 Newbury St.; at 3:11 p.m. Monday at 62 Walnut St. and 2 Paleologos St.; at 3:45 p.m. Monday at 192 Lowell St. and 1 Columbus Road; at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday on Foster Street; at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at Route 128 North and 310 Lowell St.; at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday at 253 Lynn St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash on Wilson Square; at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Macy’s at 210M Andover St.

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday at 84 Lynnfield St. and 74 County St. Marcelo Dos Anjos Coelho, 43, of 75 Flint St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 5:07 p.m. Monday at 98 Lake St. and 0 LIndauer St. An off-duty police sergeant reported seeing a man, who was wearing a white T-shirt and glasses and riding a bicycle, put an inappropriate sticker on the stop sign located at the lake. Police reported the stop sign was tampered with, but there was no inappropriate sticker on it. The sign was resecured to the post.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:54 p.m. Monday on Fulton Street. A caller reported kids were doing graffiti.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Shore Drive.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:06 a.m. Monday at 31 Central St.; at 5:13 p.m. Monday at Salem Turnpike and Ballard Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday at Saville and Elm streets.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:13 p.m. Monday at 1 Kayla Drive. A caller reported a female neighbor sprayed her husband with a hose. Police spoke with everyone involved; all parties agreed not to turn the hoses on each other.

At 8:27 p.m. Monday, a caller reported someone smashed her windshield and took off running. Police searched the area and were unable to locate any suspects.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:15 p.m. Monday at TJ Maxx at 1201 Broadway. A caller reported her wallet was missing and several of her credit cards were used at various locations for a total loss of $2,000.

SWAMPSCOTT



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. Sunday at 87 Stetson Ave.; at 4 p.m. Monday at 144 Walker Road; at 5:58 p.m. Monday at Eastman Avenue and Essex Street.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:54 p.m. Monday at Marshalls at 1005 Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 11:01 p.m. Sunday at 69 Eastman Ave. A caller reported an unknown person in her yard with a flashlight.

