Swampscott financial advisor sentenced for stealing client’s assets

By Tréa Lavery
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 6 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott financial advisor was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for defrauding an elderly client and her bank.

Felix Gorovodsky, 29, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $310,492.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gorovodsky served as a financial advisor for the victim until July 2019, when she terminated the advisor relationship and revoked his power of attorney. Approximately nine months later, Gorovodsky liquidated the victim’s bank account, transferring more than $250,000 to himself. He forged the victim’s signature on a false “gift letter” that he sent to the bank to legitimize the fraudulent transfer.

Gorovodsky used the stolen retirement funds for personal expenses, including paying off more than $100,000 in student loans.

Gorovodsky pleaded guilty in May to one count of bank fraud.

