CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

Fight at N.J. high school football game clears stands after person found with gun

By Rodrigo Torrejon
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A brawl ended up clearing the stands at a Mercer County high school varsity football game Friday, after one person was found with a gun, officials said. At 6 p.m. Friday, Ewing High School hosted Lawrence High School for the game, the Ewing Public School District’s first major athletic event with fans since last March, the district said in a statement. A “large crowd” attended the game, according to the statement.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Alleged assault reported in Dongan Hills, suspect on-the-run: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of a person assaulted with a bottle near the Berry Houses apartment complex in Dongan Hills. A male victim, whose age wasn’t immediately known, suffered non-life threatening injuries, which initially appeared to involve a laceration to the ear, according to police and emergency radio transmissions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Worker threatened with knife in robbery of 7-Eleven in Richmond Valley

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- Police are investigating a knife-point robbery at a Richmond Valley 7-Eleven store Friday night. At around 11:35 p.m., police responded to a report of a commercial knife-point robbery at 15 Page Ave. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a 51-year-old male complainant who reported that an unknown white male grabbed him from behind, placed a knife to his neck and demanded money, according to a statement from a NYPD spokeswoman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy