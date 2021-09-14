CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Kansas investigators stand on natural gas price spike during February freeze

By The Associated Press
fox4kc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (AP/KSNT) — A natural gas price spike hitting Kansas towns from a February 2021 cold-weather crisis may have broken a state law, according to the attorney general. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that state law prohibits unjustified price increases for necessary goods and services during a declared state of disaster emergency. He is now seeking outside legal help to investigate the sharp increase in natural gas prices while much of the state saw rolling blackouts from the weather’s strain on the regional power grid. Schmidt’s office said Monday it is looking to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace to help investigate, and the end result could be civil litigation aimed at enforcing the state’s anti-profiteering law.

