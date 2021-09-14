Summit County officials receive recommendations from transit equity and access study
The Summit Board of County Commissioners discussed strategies to improve equity and access within the Summit Stage bus service during a work session meeting Sept. 7. Earlier this year, the county hired a transportation consulting firm called Fehr & Peers to conduct the study for Summit Stage, a broad effort that sought to determine the biggest barriers community members face when trying to use the service and what steps the county could take to ensure more residents are able to do so reliably.www.summitdaily.com
