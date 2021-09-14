CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Event: Makeovers Not on Menu for New iPhone, Watch

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmXp2_0bwCNmfZ00
Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Courtesy image

The subtle aesthetic changes in Apple’s latest collection of iPhones, iPads and Watch hold no carrot for a fashion set that craves newness. But the company, which held its virtual “California streaming” product announcement on Tuesday, is betting that its beefy camera upgrades and other under-the-hood improvements will keep its smartphones in high demand.

The most obvious change to the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini is a slightly smaller notch on the top of the display and some tweaking to the rear cameras, including a new diagonal positioning that replaces their vertically stacked array.

The iPhone 13 Pro and larger Pro Max, outfitted now with a Super Retina XDR display, comes in a new Sierra Blue color option. According to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, the new blue finish required “multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface.”

These 5G phones boast Apple’s A15 bionic chip, which promises better performance and longer battery life. It also factors into some of the iPhones’ new camera tricks, which may be their biggest selling point. Improved photography from the 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras performs better in low-light or night-time situations. Budding filmmakers may enjoy a new cinematic mode that can hold focus on the subject, wherever they move.

“Focus transitions happen automatically in real time, like from one subject to another,” explained Johnnie Manzari, a human interface designer with Apple. “Cinematic mode anticipates when a subject is about to enter the frame and intelligently racks focus to them when they do. And when a subject gazes away from the camera, iPhone itself changes focus, and then back.”

This is the sort of shooting style used by filmmakers like Kathryn Bigelow and Greig Fraser, both of whom appear in promotional videos shooting with the iPhone 13 Pro. A standout aspect of this feature is that the user can change the focus even after shooting.

The software also allows for “Smart HDR Four” — which improves color contrast and lighting, as well as skin tones — and offers preset photography styles, so users can determine a visual style to apply to all of their photos.

“Select from one of our four default styles before you shoot, for example, rich contrast for a bolder look or vibrant for a punchier look,” said Rebecca Pujols, image quality engineer. “Each uses our deep semantic understanding to intelligently apply the right amount of adjustments to different parts of the photo while preserving skin tones. You can also customize the styles further with tone and warmth, which combined multiple attributes for a look that’s all your own.

“Styles works across scenes and subject types. You don’t need to set it every time. So you can define your style and use it across your photos,” she added.

Considering the growing priority on video these days, users — particularly those who increasingly make their living from YouTube or other channels — could find the updates very appealing. Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also feature a new 77-millimeter telephoto camera, adding more zoom capability for videographers.

Apple promised another feature for later this year called ProRes, which captures at recordings up to 4K and 30 frames per second, along with more efficient encoding, for professional-level video editing in software like Final Cut Pro.

To house all of that, the devices will need ample storage, and indeed all of the new iPhones come with 128 GB as a minimum storage capacity.

Orders begin on Sep. 17 for the iPhone 13 (13-inch, $799), 13 Mini (5.4-inch, $699), iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch, $999) and Pro Max (6.7-inch, $1,099) with availability on Sept. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zo3Y6_0bwCNmfZ00
Pink is one of five new colors for the iPhone 13, which also include blue, midnight, starlight and Product (Red). Courtesy images

The iPad was updated to include Apple’s A13 bionic chip, 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, a machine learning feature that automatically keeps the subject of FaceTime calls in the frame. The iPad Mini arguably received better updates, with an all-screen design featuring a better, brighter display, faster performance due to the new A15 chip, new cameras and Center Stage feature.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, rumors that the wrist gizmo would morph to a flatter, sharper look missed the mark. The new wearable keeps the same rounded corners and case size — a relief, perhaps, to any owners who want to stick with their existing watch band collection.

What changed, then, was that Apple managed to work in a 20 percent larger display into roughly the same size device. To accommodate this, it shrank the borders 40 percent, according to chief operating officer Jeff Williams. The result can fit 50 percent more text on the screen than its predecessor. It also includes a new way to type that can better predict what people want to say.

Regarding fitness, the new Watch adds new bike riding features that can detect when the ride begins, fall detection for accidental spills and support for e-bikes and some winter sports, like snowboarding. There’s also a new mindfulness app, which sounds nice and peaceful. But make no mistake: Apple wants users to take this out on every adventure. Toward that end, it touts the Series 7 as its most durable Apple Watch yet, with crack resistance, IP6X certification and WR50 water resistance.

As for the battery, longevity didn’t change, unfortunately — Apple still promises 18 hours of battery life. But the company promised 33 percent faster charging over the Series 6, and that supposedly eight minutes of charge time is sufficient for eight hours of sleep tracking.

New colors join the collection, amounting to a broader range that includes midnight, starlight, green, blue and red, plus silver, graphite and gold stainless steel or natural in space black titanium. Longtime fashion partners Hermés and Nike, of course, offer new exclusive bands to go with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxawX_0bwCNmfZ00
The Apple Watch Hermès Gourmette Double Tour (left) pays homage to 1930s Hermès collars in Fauve Barénia leather; the Circuit H (right) is a bold graphic representation of a signature anchor chain design, printed in Swift leather with a complementary watch face. Courtesy images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSI2Q_0bwCNmfZ00
Nike Sport Bands arrive in new colors for fall, including magic ember/crimson bliss. Courtesy image

For some reason, the company is still offering the Apple Watch Series 3 as its lowest price point, at $199, with the SE version going for $279 and the Series 7, when it arrives later this fall, will cost $399.

Apple’s iPhone sales swelled last year, culminating in a fourth quarter that snared $65.6 billion in revenue from the handset alone. Sales have slowed since then, due at least in part to chip shortages. But it’s clear that there is an enormous number of people invested in the iOS ecosystem, as they use their phones increasingly to shop, entertain themselves and even make a living or rely on their watches to stay healthy, especially during a period when health matters more than ever.

So while people who hoped for a major makeover in their Apple devices may be disappointed, early adopters — and certainly camera fanatics and Watch-clad fitness enthusiasts — may still find the upgrades worthwhile.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greig Fraser
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
The Independent

Apple event – live: iPhone 13, new Watch and AirPods 3 to be unveiled as Apple devices hit by major problem

Apple is about to launch a host of new products in another of its live streamed virtual events.Official hints about what might be about to launch are hard to find: the invitation only included a natural vista and the phrase “California Streaming”.But rumours suggest that the company is preparing to launch the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods. Full details of what is expected in that new iPhone can be found here.It has long been rumoured to be preparing updates to the iPad and Mac lines, too, but they may be held until another event next month.The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be available to stream online – as well as covered, as it happens, below.
ELECTRONICS
daringfireball.net

Various Single-Paragraph Thoughts and Observations Regarding Yesterday’s ‘California Streaming’ Apple Event for the iPhones 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and New iPads

Staging-wise, I’m not sure I get Apple’s “let’s make this all about California” strategy. The footage from various scenic locations across the state was beautiful, but I don’t get why it mattered for this particular event. Apple’s always been in California, they’ve always been proud of being from California. My best guess is that it’s as simple as needing a theme of some sort, and “California scenic beauty” was as good as any, for yet another COVID era event that couldn’t be held inside with an audience. Joz presented outside at Apple Park, and Cook was on stage in the Steve Jobs theater, but I get the feeling they wanted to break away from Apple Park as the set dressing for the whole show, too.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple event: iPhone 13 Pro, Max and Mini, new iPads, Watch and everything else announced during live stream launch

Apple has held its biggest event of the year, announcing a new iPhone.Or, more precisely, it announced four new iPhones, in two different ranges and three sizes, just like it did last year.And it revealed plenty more besides: new iPads, in two different sizes, and a major update to the Apple Watch. It also showed off updates to Fitness+ and gave a release date for iOS 15.Here is everything Apple announced during its “California Streaming” event – and everything it didn’t.iPhone 13 and MiniThe star of the show was the iPhone 13, as expected.On the outside, the improvements are fairly minimal:...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Newness#Apple Event#Super Retina#Sierra Blue#Prores#Center Stage#Facetime#Ipad Mini#The Apple Watch Series 7#Watch
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

These are the best Android phones with the best battery according to the OCU, forget about the charger

There are many aspects to consider when buying a new mobile phone. In addition to the design or the camera, more and more people are looking at the battery life, since there is nothing worse than living every day with the uncertainty of whether the phone battery will reach us until the end of the day or if we will run out of it at the most inopportune moment. If you are thinking of changing your old mobile, then we are going to show the mobiles with the best battery according to the OCU so you forget to go out every day with the charger in hand.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Top AirPods Deals of September 2021: Find the Lowest Prices Now

Table of Contents Lowest Price for Apple AirPods Pro: $180 Where To Find the Top AirPods Deals in 2021 (Updated for September 2021) Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Best Deals on AirPods (No Wireless Charging) Best Deals on Used AirPods Best Deals on AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Please note that the prices and discounts below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Saturday, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. EST. Did you have a good weekend? We did. That’s because last Sunday we noticed that Amazon dropped prices on the Apple AirPods Pro again. Once again, you can buy AirPods Pro for as low...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy